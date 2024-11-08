Himachal Pradesh: Samosas Mean for CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Allegedly Served to Staff, CID Launches Probe

The CID has launched a probe after an order from a 5-star hotel meant for Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was visiting headquarters to inaugurate the Cyber wing’s new Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) station in Shimla, ended up in the wrong hands.

The CID has issued notices against five police personnel and accused them of acting in an "anti CID" manner and "anti-government act". “The police personnel served the show cause notices are in the process of recording their final statements before a DSP-rank probe officer, who has recommended strict disciplinary action against the five," The Indian Express quoted a source as saying. The official submitted his report to the IG (CID) on October 25.

The incident led to a full inquiry by a DSP rank oficer. Based on statements from those involved, the CID report indicates that only a sub-inspector was aware that the boxes contained refreshments for the CM. Nevertheless, these boxes, overseen by a woman Inspector, were ultimately passed to the MT section without higher clearance, and the items were inadvertently served to the CM's staff instead.

A senior officer in the report described this act as an "anti-government" act, condemning it as an offence against the intended respect for the VVIP’s presence. The report added that those involved appeared to be "acting according to their own agenda". The matter is being investigated by the CID and not by the police headquarters, said DGP Atul Verma.

According to the report, quoting sources, the CM informed that he does not eat oily or friend items since he is recovering from recent health issues. The incident occurred on October 21 when CM Sukhu was visiting the CID Headquarters to inaugurate a Cyber Wing station. Inspector General (IG)-rank asked a sub-inspector to get three boxes of samosas and cakes from Hotel Radisson Blue for him.

However, after the items reached the CID headquarters, they were served to the CM's security staff. As per the initial investigation, the IG asked a sub-inspector to arrange some eatables, who “in turn directed an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable to bring the refreshments.”

The two police personnel who received show-caused notices from CID said that the probe officer that when they asked the Tourism Department staff on duty (who usually serve refreshments at CM functions) whether the snacks in the three boxes were to be served to the CM, they were told those were not in his menu, reports IE.