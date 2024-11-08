Ruckus Again in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: BJP MLAs and Engineer Rashid’s Brother Marshalled Out (Watch Video)

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly witnessed rucks on the third day as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs raised slogans against Article 370 and the special status resolution. According to information, at least 15 BJP members were marshalled out of the house on Friday, November 8.

They have been protesting in the house since its commencement over the government's resolution on special status, which was passed on Wednesday, November 6. In a video shared by news agency ANI, BJP MLAs are seen raising slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly as a ruckus erupts in the House after a PDP MLA from Kupwara shows a banner on the restoration of Article 370.

MLAs Marshalled out of the House

VIDEO | Ruckus in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly continues for the third day. MLAs marshalled out of the House.#JammuAndKashmirAssembly



Earlier, Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, brother of Baramulla Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, was marshalled out from the J&K Assembly. As the house proceedings convened on Friday, People's Conference chief and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone, along with PDP's Pulwama MLA Waheed Para, displayed a poster calling for the restoration of Article 370.

This infuriated BJP members, who stood on the tables and began protesting. Meanwhile, Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh stormed to the well in support of the MLAs but was marshalled out of the House.