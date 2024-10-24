Himachal Pradesh: Shimla Ropeway Project Set to Become India's Largest, A ₹1,734 Crore Initiative to Boost Employment and Tourism

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Mukesh Agnihotri presented an ambitious vision for the state's infrastructure during a press conference in Shimla on Thursday. The focus was on the landmark Shimla Ropeway project, ongoing railway developments, and enhancements to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). Agnihotri described the Shimla Ropeway as "the biggest project in India and the second largest in the world after Bolivia." This initiative aims to decongest Shimla and improve urban transportation, with expectations to create direct employment for 250 individuals and indirect employment for over 20,000.

Highlighting the significance of the Shimla Ropeway, which is set to become India's longest at 14 kilometers, the Deputy CM noted its potential to alleviate severe traffic congestion faced by tourists, particularly during peak seasons. “This is not just about taking credit; it’s about the development of Himachal and placing Shimla on the international map,” he stated. With a budget of ₹1,734 crores, the project has made significant progress, including the completion of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) by a foreign consultant funded by the state government. The ropeway will feature 660 trolleys and 13 stations, capable of transporting approximately 6,000 passengers per hour. Agnihotri urged residents to support the project, citing its potential to transform tourism and enhance environmental sustainability in the region.

In addition to the ropeway, Agnihotri addressed ongoing railway projects, reaffirming the state government's commitment to enhancing connectivity. He outlined two key railway lines: the Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri line and the Chandigarh-Baddi line. The former, initially budgeted at ₹1,047 crores, has seen its costs escalate due to land acquisition challenges, raising the state's share from ₹261 crores to a staggering ₹2,583 crores.

"We are serious about these railway projects," Agnihotri asserted, emphasizing collaboration between state and central governments. He reassured the public that significant funding has been allocated, countering claims of neglect in railway development. Additionally, he alleged that unnamed opposition leaders were taking credit for the Shimla Ropeway project, the DPR of which was prepared by the current Congress government.

Agnihotri also called on the Union government to announce 100% funding for the Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri railway line as a strategic defense project leading to Leh. Turning to public transport, Agnihotri announced a major overhaul of the HRTC, which includes procuring 327 electric buses as part of a broader modernization plan. He acknowledged the challenges faced by HRTC, particularly financial losses incurred from subsidized rides for various demographics, including women and students. “HRTC is not just a transport service; it plays a vital role in the community, especially during emergencies and festivals,” he said. The Deputy CM stressed the importance of public perception regarding HRTC's operations and urged support for its initiatives, including the planned introduction of tracking facilities for better service management.

Agnihotri’s comprehensive presentation underscores the Himachal Pradesh government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure through innovative projects in ropeway transport, railway connectivity, and road transport services. These initiatives aim not only to improve transport efficiency in the region but also to boost tourism and economic development, ultimately elevating the state’s profile on both national and international stages.