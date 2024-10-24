Rajasthan bypolls: RLP fields MP Hanuman Beniwal’s wife from Khinvsar

Jaipur, Oct 24 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Thursday announced its candidate for the by-elections on the Khinvsar Assembly seat.

Kanika Beniwal, the wife of Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, has been given the ticket from the constituency which witnessed an alliance between Congress and RLP in the recently held general elections.

After RLP fielded its candidate, the Khinvsar constituency will witness a triangular contest between Congress, BJP and RLP.

While the BJP has fielded Rewant Ram Danga, the Congress has fielded Ratan Chaudhary from the constituency.

The alliance talks between Congress and RLP failed after the Congress did not accept RLP’s demand of two seats for the Rajasthan Assembly bypolls.

Congress has announced its candidates for all the seven seats which will go to polls on November 13 while results will be announced on November 23.

A total of 19,636,533 voters will cast their votes in the by-elections to be held on seven seats. These elections will be held in Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniyara, Khinvsar Chorasi, Salumber and Ramgarh assembly seats.

Among these total number of voters, 702 are centenarians, 80,023 are first-time voters and service electors are 5,426.

Elections will be held on these seats again within 11 months of the Assembly elections held in the year 2023 as five seats have gone vacant due to MLAs being elected as MPs in Lok Sabha polls. These include Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli Uniyara, Chaurasi and Khinsar.

Similarly, two seats have become vacant due to the death of two MLAs in Salumber and Ramgarh while Salumber and Chorasi are ST reserved seats.

