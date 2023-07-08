Himachal Pradesh: Vehicular movements restored on blocked road in Khera

By ANI | Published: July 8, 2023 11:30 PM 2023-07-08T23:30:35+5:30 2023-07-08T23:35:02+5:30

Khera (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 8 : A road was blocked due to the falling of a tree in ...

Himachal Pradesh: Vehicular movements restored on blocked road in Khera | Himachal Pradesh: Vehicular movements restored on blocked road in Khera

Himachal Pradesh: Vehicular movements restored on blocked road in Khera

Next

Khera (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 8 : A road was blocked due to the falling of a tree in the Khera district near the Sidhartha factory on National Highway 105 between Manpura and Nalagarh, informed the Himachal Pradesh police, on Saturday.

The operation was carried out by the officials and the vehicular movements were restored. The tree fell following incessant rains in the district.

"Due to the heavy rain, people are facing troubles. Although, the administration had issued an alert regarding the rain. If the rain continues, it might pose a threat to the lives of people", said a local, Nalagarh.

Additionally, in the Solan district, a landslide blocked the National Highway 5 in the Parwanoo municipal corporation, on Tuesday. However, vehicular movements were restored later by the officials.

Notably, several parts of the state received heavy rainfall in the past few days due to which some areas got flooded.

In the capital, Shimla, on Friday, a railway track between Koti and Sanwara was closed following floods after heavy rain.

According to officials, the state suffered a major loss of infrastructure amid rains. The monsoon hit the state on June 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : shimla Shimla District Shimla municipal corporation Nalagarh Special investigation unit of shimla police Shimla medical college Mayor of shimla municipal corporation Shimla police Shimla smart city project Mayor shimla municipal corporation