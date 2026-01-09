Himachal Pradesh: Youth Brutally Assaulted Near Parwanoo–Kasauli Chowk in Solan, FIR Registered

A youth was allegedly brutally assaulted by a group of men near the Parwanoo-Kasauli Chowk in Solan district. This incident occurred on Wednesday, Solan Police have registered a case in connection to this. As per the police, a complaint was lodged on January 8, 2026, by Panku, a resident of Taksal, Parwanoo. In his statement, the complainant said that on January 7, after dropping off passengers, he and Ishan drove from Kalka to Eicher Gate and then stopped at a shop in front of the Parwanoo-Kasauli Chowk mall to pick up a mobile phone.

Solan Police report that Ishan was assaulted and injured near Kasauli Chowk by Pinky, Nikhil Chaurasia, and other youths. Ishan was transferred to PGI hospital in Chandigarh. An FIR has been registered under BNS Sections 126(2), 115(2), 191(2), 191(3), and 190. "Further investigation is in progress, and necessary action will be taken as per law," an official of Solan Police added.

In separate incident a group of men allegedly assaulted a father and his son in public, stripped them, and beat them mercilessly as bystanders watched. This incident, Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area a video of the January 2nd assault outside the victims' property, which occurred around 3:00-3:30 pm, has gone viral, sparking outrage and raising concerns about law and order.

According to Rita Garg, the mother of the assaulted youth, the violence began while her family stood outside their home.