Himachal Pradesh's Narkanda receives fresh snowfall, stunning images surface

Mesmerising images emerged from Himachal Pradesh's Narkanda as the area received heavy snowfall overnight and on Thursday morning.

Trees and hills were covered in snow and the minimum temperature was recorded at a bone-chilling 1 degree Celsius.

According to a Met forecast, Narkanda is likely to receive light rainfall on January 13 and the mercury might drop to as low as -3 degrees Celsius.

North India is headed for another severe cold spell from January 14-19, a Met expert predicted on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

