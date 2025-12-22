Himachal witnesses prolonged dry spell of 70 days

Shimla, Dec 22 With the recurrence of winter drought becoming common, Himachal Pradesh this year saw the last rainfall on October 9 and has been experiencing a prolonged dry spell of about 70 days.

This extended dry period has resulted in significant water stress across crops, including fruit plants, said Dr Y.S. Parmar, University of Horticulture and Forestry in Nauni on Monday.

University experts have advised measures to help farmers mitigate the impact of drought stress. They say rainfall patterns in the state have remained erratic, with moderate to irregular distribution.

Traditionally, October to December are dry months, and long-term observations (1980-2024) indicate that November receives below-normal rainfall in nearly 68.2 per cent of the years. In sub-humid mid-hill regions, nearly 30-50 per cent of soil moisture is lost through evaporation, a figure likely to increase under the current conditions.

The recurrence of drought during these months has become common, and with nearly 70 per cent of the state’s area being rainfed, the adoption of moisture-conservation agronomic practices has become essential.

Insufficient soil moisture during the dry spell may adversely affect fruit plant saplings by hampering root development, restricting nutrient uptake and increasing susceptibility to diseases.

The experts advised that new plantations of deciduous fruit crops such as apple, peach, plum, apricot, persimmon, walnut and kiwifruit should be postponed until moisture conditions improve.

For plantations already completed, life-saving irrigation should be ensured, preferably through drip irrigation systems combined with mulching. Farmers have been advised to cover the tree basin area with dry grass or crop residue mulch to conserve soil moisture for a longer period.

An ideal mulch thickness of five to 10 cm is recommended. Mulching not only helps retain moisture but also suppresses weed growth, moderates soil temperature, and adds organic matter to the soil upon decomposition.

The advisory further recommends avoiding the digging of tree basins to prevent additional moisture loss. Minimal pruning should be undertaken during drought conditions, and the application of chemical fertilisers such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium should be avoided until adequate soil moisture is restored.

However, the application of well-decomposed farmyard manure may be continued to improve soil health. Farmers are encouraged to visit fields of farmers practising natural farming or the university’s research station at Mashobra, Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Rohru or any nearby university station to observe natural farming demonstrations.

Farmers practising natural farming should apply Jeevamrit (10-20 per cent as a foliar spray and solid drenching at 15-day intervals), freshen the Whaapsa line, and use mulch to protect crops.

