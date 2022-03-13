Himachal women farmers scripting success, natural way

BY VISHAL GULATI

Shimla, March 13 Empowered with knowledge through trainings and capacity-building workshops, women in Himachal Pradesh are emerging as a leader of change in natural farming an unprecedented transformation towards sustainable agriculture and the kind of change for the climate, biodiversity, and food security.

Field visits indicate they are scripting success stories of low-cost, non-chemical and climate-resilient natural farming.

Not only they comprise more than half the total number of farmers who have adopted the natural farming technique, the women growers have taken up the task to compel her community to adopt a farming practice that is revolutionizing small-scale farming.

The farming is being promoted under state-run Prakritik Krishi Khushhal Kisan Yojana launched in 2018. The technique was named Subhash Palekar Natural Farming

