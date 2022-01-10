Hindi expanded Indian culture, traditions across world: MoS Meenakashi Lekhi

On the occasion of World Hindi Day, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Monday said that Hindi is a language of peace and love that helped in the expansion of Indian culture and traditions across the world.

The Ministry of External Affairs celebrated World Hindi Day virtually on Monday and the programme was presided over by the Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Lekhi mentioned the steps taken by the Ministry to promote the study of Hindi abroad.

"Hindi is a language of peace and love. Hindi also helped in the expansion of Indian culture and tradition across the world," she said.

The union minister said that the government has established about 50 Chairs including 13 Hindi Chairs in universities abroad to promote Indian languages, culture and studies. She further said that Hindi language is taught in more than 670 educational institutions in more than 100 countries.

Extending his best wishes of World Hindi Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Hindi plays an important role in the communication of our knowledge and culture due to its simplicity and ease of the language. The increasing use of Hindi in the field of information technology and its popularity among the youth articulate a bright future of the language.

World Hindi Day is observed on January 10 every year to promote the language all around the world.

( With inputs from ANI )

