Hindu outfit in Chennai stages protest against Valentine's Day outside women's college

Members of the Pro-Hindu outfit staged a protest outside a women's college in Chennai against Valentine's Day on Tuesday. Cadres of Bharath Hindu Munnani raised slogans outside Ethiraj College, asking public to boycott Valentine's Day. Members of the right-wing outfit gathered outside Ethiraj College carrying placards claiming that Valentine's Day is against the culture of India. They distributed pamphlets and raised slogans against Valentine’s Day.

Speaking about the protest, Bharath Hindu Munnani leader, Prabhu, stated that his group wanted students to live education, their parents and their aim. "Love is a part of life. Don't lose your ambition because of it. Make India stronger and become inspirational women like Velu Nachiyar," stated Prabhu.Police dispersed the protesters immediately while security was beefed up across Women's college to avoid any such protests for the day. Earlier Bajrang Dal district convener Naveen Moodushedde has opposed Valentine’s Day and has urged all the business establishments, especially gift centres in the Mangaluru, not to support the festival.

Gift centres should not promote selling of special gifts to mark Valentine’s Day celebrations, the outfit's convener has instructed.“India is known for its unique culture. Inspite of it, youth are getting influenced with western culture. Such influence is having an impact on Indian culture,” he said. In the name of Valentine’s Day, unethical activities are taking place, he alleged.