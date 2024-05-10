Hindu population decline is most worrying, govt should be serious about it: Union Min Joshi

Bengaluru, May 10 Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said that the trend of decline of the Hindu population in the country is the most worrying development.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the state and central governments should wake up and initiate action immediately to prevent this trend.

He said that there should be a comprehensive study regarding the decline of the Hindu population in the country.

“If the number of Hindus decline then over a period of time the democratic system itself will change. Bharat is the only secular country in the world. It is a secular state in true spirit. Secularism is in the blood of Indians and it is also ingrained in their character. It is going to be affected in future,” Joshi said.

He said that the country has found unity in diversity while the country has ensured freedom to practice all religions and cultures and this heritage should continue.

“Though the nation is predominantly Hindu country, it has sheltered people of all religions. As the population of Hindus is on the decline it is a matter of utmost concern and the society and governments must contemplate over it,” Joshi said.

According to the study titled ‘Share of Religious Minorities – A Cross-Country Analysis (1950-2015) by a three-member committee, from 1950 to 2015, the Hindu population dipped from 85 per cent to 78 per cent while the Muslim population rose to 14 per cent from 10 per cent.

