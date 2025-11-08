‘Hindu society at its peak, wants to unite world’: Mohan Bhagwat

Bengaluru, Nov 8 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday that Hindu society is at the height of its glory, and always wants to unite the world.

“Hindu society is in the prime of its glory. We have always wanted to unite the world,” said the RSS chief while addressing a large gathering in Bengaluru as part of a two-day lecture series organised to commemorate the centenary of the RSS.

Bhagwat pointed out that all Muslims and Christians are also descendants of the same ancestors, adding that they may not know it, or they may have been made to forget it, but everyone else knows that they are Hindus.

“That is what we are, because ‘Hindu’ is an inclusive word. Those who live in Bharat, who think, respect, and accept all diversities -- they are called Hindus,” Bhagwat said.

He added that this state of unity was achieved because our ancestors found a connection between the entire creation and humanity.

“Though we appear separate and different, we represent the same unity. The supreme goal of every individual is to realise that unity and attain happiness, because that happiness is everlasting. This is what every Indian religion teaches,” he said.

Bhagwat said that if people read the Preamble of the Constitution, they would find the same idea reflected there.

“In this context, our society has traditionally been called Hindu. The Hindu society must be organised,” he said.

According to Bhagwat, there are four kinds of Hindus in society.

“Firstly, there are those who are proud to call themselves Hindus. Secondly, some say, ‘Yes, we are Hindus,’ but wonder what there is to be proud of. Thirdly, some know they are Hindus but do not admit it publicly for fear of losing votes or something similar. Finally, some have forgotten that they are Hindus,” he explained.

“In an examination, we answer the simpler questions first. Likewise, uniting the entire society is our mission -- and there is no such thing as an ‘Ahindu’,” Bhagwat said.

“Being different does not make you separate. All this is encompassed in the word ‘Hindu’. Hindus have always said that everyone has their own path and that all paths must be respected,” he said

“Accept others, remain steadfast in your own way, live together, and progress together. One need not quarrel just because the paths are different,” he appealed.

Bhagwat addressed the questions raised about referring to Indian society as Hindu society.

“Hindus are responsible for Bharat. What is Bharat? It is not a nation created by the British. We are an ancient nation. There may be many inhabitants, but there is one culture. For example, when Babar invaded Punjab, he massacred people. Guru Nanak Ji was present then. He wrote that Hindu women lost their Sheel (honour), and Muslim women also suffered greatly. Why did he mention Muslim women? Because they too were part of this land,” Bhagwat noted.

Quoting Sri Aurobindo, he said, “It is God’s will that Sanatan Dharma should rise, and Bharat must rise.” He concluded, “Being Hindu means being responsible for Bharat. That is why organising Hindu society is essential -- because India is a Hindu nation. This does not contradict anything we are doing today.”

