Hindus in Karnataka demanding to end 'Muslim monopoly' in fruit business, BJP leader reacts

Even after the extreme critizitation over a ban on halal meat and the use of loudspeakers in masjids during azan, now one Hindu follower urged Karnataka to end the "monopoly of Muslims" in the fruit business.

Chandru Moger, Coordinator of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti in Karnataka on his Twitter said that Hindus should buy fruits from Hindus only claiming that most fruit businesses are done by Muslims.

“There is a monopoly on the fruit business by Muslims. We are also seeing that they are spitting on fruits and bread before selling it,” said Chandru Moger. “I am requesting all Hindus to help end the monopoly of Muslims in the fruit business. I also urge them to only purchase fruits from Hindu vendors,” he said.

Hindu right-wing leader Prashanth Sambargi also supported this and said “The hard work is done by the Hindu farmers and the benefits are taken by the intermediate Muslim vendor. We’ve researched this business cycle and understood that the Hindu farmer is at mercy to the unorganised particular group. To remove this intermediate in the business, we’ve created a campaign."

Reacting to this, BJP leader Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Higher Education of Karnataka said, “This is all some fringe organization trying to instigate issues. We don't take any responsibility nor are we party to that. As a government, the leadership of our Honourable Prime Minister and our party and our leaders, we are very clear we are not against any of our Indians or our brothers who belong to different communities.”

“There is no question of hating the relationships that have been built over centuries and decades. We have differences, we need to talk to each other and set it right and not continue with hatred ness,” he said.

“Our government is completely against this. We are all here for the success of our society and we want everybody to have communal harmony,” said the BJP leader.