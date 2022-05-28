Historians to visit 1857 memorial site in Ambala

New Delhi, May 28 A six-member committee of histor will visit the site of the 'Martyrdom Memorial of the First War of Independence' being set up in Ambala.

The decision was taken on Friday following a meeting of the committee, constituted to verify the historical facts, at the Haryana Bhawan here.

The committee comprises Raghavendra Tanwar, Chairman of the Indian Council of History, Research; Professor Kapil Kumar, eminent historian; Professor Anupa Pandey, Director and Vice Chancellor of the National Museum Institute; Colonel (Retd.) Yogendra Singh author of military history books; Devendra Kumar Sharma, Archivist, National Museum of India; and. Udayveer, former Head of Department of History, SD College, Ambala.

Also in attendance were Kuldeep Saini, Additional Director, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana; Ashok Kumar, Chief Engineer, Public Works Department, Haryana; and Sukhbir Singh, Superintendent Engineer, Public Works Department.

According to the Haryana government, about 80 per cent of the construction work of the memorial costing Rs 300 crore being set up in 22 acres of land in Ambala, has been completed.

The memorial will lay special emphasis on displays regarding the battles that took place in and around Haryana area during the first freedom struggle in 1857.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor