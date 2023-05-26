Hizbul terror associate arrested from J&K's Kishtwar

Jammu, May 26 An active associate of terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen was arrested by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, army and CRPF from Cherji in Kishtwar district, police said on Friday.

Police said that police in Kishtwar received inputs about involvement of Mohd Yousaf Chouhan, resident of Chhar Cherji, Kishtwar in terror related activities and a case was registered accordingly.

Subsequently, SSP, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal deputed teams of police, along with army and CRPF, arrested the accused and, on his disclosure, recovered a Chinese grenade from Cherji area.

