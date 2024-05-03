HM Amit Shah dares Uddhav Thackeray to declare if he agrees with Congress manifesto

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), May 3 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday dared Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray to publicly admit that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya was a good thing.

He also said that if the "fake Shiv Sena chief did not dare to mention Veer Savarkar's name in his speech, then he should not run the fake Shiv Sena".

The Home Minister further asked Thackeray to declare if he agrees with the Congress manifesto "promising the reinstatement of the triple talaq system and Article 370".

Home Minister Shah was speaking here at the campaign rally for Union Minister Narayan Rane, the BJP candidate from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.

The Home Minister said that the Shiv Sena-UBT leader "would not dare to admit these things knowing that Congress' vote bank is Uddhav Thackeray's vote bank".

"Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy is not easy to get even though you are born to him... Narayan Rane, Eknath Shinde, Raj Thackeray are taking forward Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy," he said, accusing Uddhav Thackeray of abandoning Bal Thackeray's legacy.

Calling the INDIA bloc an "Aurangzeb fan club", Home Minister Shah asked the crowd to decide whether to go with "this fan club" or stay with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"One vote for Narayan Rane will make Modi the Prime Minister for the third time and enrich the country. Congress Prime Minister Manmohan Singh stepped down leaving the country's economy at number 11. Modi brought the country's economy to the fifth position. Making Modi the Prime Minister means bringing the country's economy to third place, (and) guaranteeing the country's security," he said.

