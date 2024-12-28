HM Shah, JP Nadda, others pay tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 28 Prominent political leaders from across the country paid heartfelt tributes to the late former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary, celebrating his enduring contributions to the nation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered Jaitley as a key figure in shaping India's policies.

“Remembering Arun Jaitley Ji on his Jayanti. As an expert in legal and policy matters, Arun Jaitley Ji contributed to the seamless implementation of the government's vision, and as an orator par excellence, he successfully communicated it to the masses both inside and outside the Parliament. His legacy will continue to inspire new-age policymakers for good,” HM Shah wrote in a post on X on Saturday.

BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda also shared his tribute. “I remember and pay my respects to senior BJP leader, former Finance Minister of the country, and Padma Vibhushan Shri Arun Jaitley Ji on his birth anniversary. Your strategic acumen, simplicity, and rational approach impressed all. The work you did in nation-building is unforgettable,” Nadda posted on X.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju expressed his admiration for Jaitley’s intellect and influence.

“Today, I remember Arun Jaitley Ji on his Jayanti -- a leader whose grace, intellect, and commitment set benchmarks for public life. His ability to simplify complexities and connect with people left a profound impact. His contributions and wisdom remain a guiding light for us all,” Rijiju wrote on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute, emphasising Jaitley’s role in strengthening India.

“Humble tribute to former Union Finance Minister, Padma Vibhushan Arun Jaitley Ji, on his birth anniversary. His contributions to building a 'Self-reliant India - Strong India' are unforgettable and inspiring,” he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remembered Jaitley for his sharp legal acumen and policy reforms. “Remembering former Finance Minister and one of the tallest leaders of our party, Shraddheya Arun Jaitley Ji, on his Jayanti. Through his sharp legal acumen and brilliant oratory skills, he enriched parliamentary procedures and executed key reforms like GST,” Sarma noted.

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur also paid homage. “Humble greetings on the birth anniversary of senior BJP leader, former Finance Minister, and Padma Vibhushan awardee Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. His wisdom, understanding, and policy decisions significantly contributed to nation-building. His public life -- marked by restraint, simplicity, and ideal thoughts -- will always guide us,” Thakur wrote.

Arun Jaitley, a respected figure in Indian politics, continues to inspire leaders across the political spectrum for his contributions to governance, legal reforms, and nation-building.

Jaitley became Finance Minister of India in 2014 when the BJP-led government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, came to power. He played a crucial role in shaping economic policies and implementing key economic reforms during his tenure.

He was also known for his articulate communication skills and played a pivotal role in explaining the government's policies. He passed away in August 2019 after a brief illness.

