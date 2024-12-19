HM Shah should retract his statement on Babasaheb: Mayawati

Lucknow, Dec 19 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah withdraw his controversial statement about Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Addressing a press conference here, Mayawati said that followers of Babasaheb will never forgive Amit Shah and asserted that the BJP’s attempts to manipulate Dalit sentiments will fail.

Mayawati also accused the Congress of hypocrisy, stating: "The Congress has consistently disrespected Babasaheb Ambedkar. Babasaheb himself advised Dalits to steer clear of the Congress."

She alleged that the Congress sought to erase Ambedkar’s contributions from history, including his crucial role in drafting the Constitution. "It was (BSP founder) Kanshi Ram Ji who carried forward Babasaheb’s unfinished mission," she added.

The BSP leader also criticised the BJP for its alleged opportunism. "The BJP is no different. They exploit Dalit votes but do not genuinely honour Babasaheb. Both parties use deceptive tactics, and Dalits must remain vigilant against their machinations," she said.

Mayawati asserted that the Bahujan Samaj Party remains the only true advocate for Dalit rights, working tirelessly for their welfare. "Dalits will not be misled by the hollow politics of these parties", she declared, urging the community to stay united and cautious.

The Union Home Minister’s remarks have sparked widespread protests, with opposition leaders staging demonstrations in response.

In the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Samajwadi Party (SP) members on Thursday disrupted proceedings, holding photographs of Dr Ambedkar and raising slogans. Despite the uproar, the supplementary budget was passed before the house was adjourned indefinitely.

Before the adjournment, UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna asserted that the BJP had shown the greatest respect for Babasaheb by establishing Panch Teerth (five sacred places) in his honour. "The Opposition, on the other hand, has disrespected Dr Ambedkar by altering the Preamble of the Constitution he drafted," he added.

The Assembly Speaker reiterated the need to respect Dr Ambedkar’s contributions while urging the Opposition to focus on key issues like farmers’ welfare. "Everyone respects Baba Saheb. The entire state is watching. I appeal to the Opposition to respect his legacy and engage in meaningful discussions."

