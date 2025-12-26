HM Shah to inaugurate Northeast's largest auditorium in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 26 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Jyoti Bishnu Prekhyagriha, the largest auditorium in the Northeast with a seating capacity of 5,000, during his upcoming visit here on December 29, marking another major addition to the state's cultural infrastructure.

CM Sarma mentioned that the auditorium has been built in record time and named in honour of two towering icons of Assam's cultural heritage - Jyotiprasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha.

He described the project as a tribute to the state's rich artistic and cultural legacy and a major step towards strengthening cultural spaces in the region.

The Jyoti Bishnu Prekhyagriha has been designed to host large-scale cultural events, performances, conferences and public programmes, and is expected to become a landmark venue not only for Assam but for the entire Northeast.

Officials said the state-of-the-art auditorium will provide a dedicated platform for artists, cultural organisations and institutions, while also boosting Assam's profile as a cultural hub.

The inauguration will be one of the key events during HM Shah's Assam visit, which is expected to include a series of official engagements.

The Home Minister's visit comes close on the heels of several high-profile central initiatives in the state, reflecting the Centre's continued focus on Assam's development and integration with national growth priorities.

Chief Minister Sarma said the naming of the auditorium after Jyotiprasad Agarwala, regarded as the father of Assamese cinema and a pioneering cultural visionary, and Bishnu Prasad Rabha, a revolutionary artist, musician and thinker, symbolises Assam’s deep respect for its cultural icons.

He added that the new facility will inspire future generations to connect with the state's artistic traditions.

Officials said the auditorium was constructed within a tight timeline as part of the government's push to rapidly upgrade public infrastructure.

The project aligns with the state's broader efforts to invest in cultural, educational and social assets alongside economic development.

The inauguration of the Jyoti Bishnu Prekhyagriha is expected to draw artists, cultural figures and dignitaries, underscoring Assam’s renewed emphasis on preserving and promoting its cultural identity while building modern public infrastructure.

