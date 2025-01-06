HMPV Virus Alert: Delhi Health Department Issues Advisory Amid Growing Concerns

HMPV (Human Metapneumovirus) is rapidly spreading in China creating concerns of spread in other countries. On Monday India detected 1st case of virus in Karnataka's Bengaluru in 8 months old baby. Following which Delhi government has issued guidelines to strengthen the monitoring and management of respiratory illnesses following reports of an increase in such cases in China.

Medical facilities are now required to maintain detailed records of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and lab-confirmed influenza cases to ensure accurate tracking and response.

Key Measures and Recommendations

Stockpiling Medicines: Hospitals and clinics have been instructed to stock essential medicines, including paracetamol, antihistamines, bronchodilators, cough syrups, and oxygen, to manage mild cases effectively. Data Reporting: Healthcare providers must report all Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and SARI cases on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal. Isolation and Precautions: Strict isolation protocols and universal precautions are advised for handling suspected cases to prevent potential spread.

Despite concerns, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO) have confirmed that there has been no significant rise in respiratory illnesses in India as of January 2, 2025.

Dr. Vandana Bagga, a senior Delhi health official, held a meeting with chief district medical officers and the state programme officer of the IDSP to assess the state’s preparedness for managing respiratory illnesses. This includes ensuring adequate hospital readiness and public awareness.

Also Read: Pune and Delhi Airports See Disruptions Due to Dense Fog, 32 Flights Delayed

No need to Panic Assures Union Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry has reassured citizens that there is no cause for alarm. The ministry emphasized the importance of maintaining regular precautions, such as hand hygiene, mask usage, and seeking timely medical advice for respiratory symptoms.

The advisory aims to ensure the capital is well-prepared to address any potential rise in cases, prioritizing early detection, prevention, and effective management of respiratory diseases.