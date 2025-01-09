HMPV Virus Unlikely to Cause a New Pandemic Amid Rising Cases in India, Say Experts

Several cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been reported across India, raising concerns among the public. Following the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, HMPV infection is now being observed. While the virus has the potential to spread quickly, similar to COVID-19, authorities have not yet released specific details about the virus, and it is not currently considered as dangerous as the coronavirus.

Former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO), Soumya Swaminathan, addressed concerns about HMPV in a post on the social media platform X. She reassured the public, stating that there is no need to panic, as HMPV is an older virus that primarily causes mild respiratory infections in most patients.

In addition, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan recommended that people follow general precautions for cold symptoms. She said that instead of focusing on identifying every pathogen, individuals should adopt basic preventive measures when experiencing cold symptoms. These include wearing a mask, avoiding crowded places, washing hands frequently, and seeking medical advice if severe symptoms arise.

On the other hand, Dr. K.K. Sharma, Head of Critical Care and Pulmonology at CK Birla Hospital in Gurugram, stated that the arrival of HMPV will not lead to an pandemic-like situation. Dr. Kuldeep Kumar Grover further added that HMPV is unlikely to become a pandemic like COVID-19, as most people have been vaccinated against the flu. This has strengthened individuals' immune systems, providing protection against the virus.

