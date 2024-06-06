Hoarding Collapse in Punjab: Five Cars Damaged After Billboard Collapses Due to Thunderstorm in Mohali (Watch Video)

After Mumbai's Chembur hoarding collapse tragedy, a similar incident almost snuffed out lives in the Zirakpur area of Punjab's Mohali when a huge billboard stalled for advertisement purposes crashed down on the road due to thunderstorm, destroying at least five cars parked on the roadside on Wednesday evening, June 5.

Luckily, there were no casualties or injuries, as heavy rainfall in the area forced people away from the open areas.

Hoarding Collapse in Zirakpur

#WATCH | Mohali, Punjab: Vehicles damaged as billboard falls due to thunderstorm in Zirakpur. pic.twitter.com/5Q8wqrakEX — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024

In May this year in Mumbai, 14 people were killed, and over 70 others were injured when a 100-foot billboard collapsed on the petrol pump in the Chembur area due to strong winds.