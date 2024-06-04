Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: SIT Turns Focus to BMC Engineer

Sunil Dalvi, the former engineer of the N Ward in Mumbai Municipal Corporation, has come under the radar of the Crime Branch in connection with the Ghatkopar hoarding accident case. Dalvi issued a notice for the damaged hoarding but later withdrew it, and he was continuously in touch with Bhavesh Bhinde. As a result, the special investigation team of the Crime Branch interrogated him intensively and recorded his statement on Monday.

The Crime Branch's investigation found Sunil Dalvi's role suspicious. In November 2021, while posted in the N Ward, Dalvi issued a notice to the Mumbai Railway Police regarding unauthorized hoardings but later withdrew it. His ongoing contact with Bhavesh Bhinde raised further questions. Dalvi was transferred from the N Ward in April 2024, just before the hoarding incident occurred.

The special investigation team (SIT) of the Crime Branch interrogated Dalvi and recorded his statement.

On the afternoon of May 13, 17 people died in an accident caused by a large hoarding falling on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar. A case has been registered against Bhavesh Bhinde and others, directors of EGO Media Pvt. Ltd., which had received the lease contract for the hoarding. In this case, Bhavesh Bhinde and Manoj Sanghu have been arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) of the Crime Branch, and the search for the accused Janhvi Marathe is ongoing.