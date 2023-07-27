Hoax threat of flight crash at Delhi airport leads to police investigation

New Delhi, July 27 A recent incident of hoax threat at the Delhi Airport has prompted a thorough investigation by the Delhi Police.

On the night between July 24 and July 25, an unidentified individual made a threatening call to the police, claiming that a flight crash was imminent on July 25.

In response, the police registered a case under the relevant sections of the law and initiated a probe.

The caller, speaking in Hindi, said, “Kal ek flight crash ho jayegi” (a flight will crash tomorrow). However, on July 25, no such incident occurred, leading the police to conclude that the call was indeed a hoax.

First Information Report (FIR) filed in connection with the incident indicated that the alleged caller deliberately created fear and nuisance among the public by giving false and misleading information, causing unnecessary panic.

The police quickly delved into the matter after receiving the PCR call, which was forwarded to the investigators for further examination.

“The subsequent enquiry revealed that the mobile number used to make the threatening call was registered under the name of one Abhinandan Kumar, a resident of Gaya in Bihar,” as per FIR accessed by IANS.

Moreover, I J James, the shift in-charge of DIAL Security and Vigilance at Terminal-3, IGI Airport, filed a complaint that they received information from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Delhi about the threat conveyed through the Delhi Police, warning of an imminent air crash at the IGI Airport on July 25.

“Further in the above pretext a complaint was also received from I J James, shift in-charge, DIAL Security and Vigilance, Terminal-3, IGI Airport, wherein it is reported that they received an information from ATC, Delhi that an information was received through Delhi Police that tomorrow there will be one air crash at IGI Airport,” the FIR read.

“The caller created nuisance, fear in public by giving false information/call, for wrongful restraints to the public,” it added.

“From enquiry conducted so far, from the contents of the PCR Call and circumstances it revealed that offence is made out and a case under 182, 341, 505(1) (B) and 507 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at IGI police station,” a senior police official said.

