Holi 2022: West Bengal lifts Night Curfew for Holika Dahan

The West Bengal government on Tuesday extended the COVID19 restrictions and relaxed the measures and advisory as already in force up to March 31, 2022. Movement of people & vehicles, and public gatherings stand prohibited between 12am to 5am, except on March 17 on the occasion of ‘Holika Dahan.

West Bengal has an ongoing night curfew under the Disaster management Act 2005 read with the West Bengal Episdemic Disease. Covid-19 Regulations 2020, from 12am-5am.“On the occasion of the Holi festival, restrictions relating to the movement of people and vehicles between 12 midnight to 5am shall be relaxed on the night of 17 March 2022 so as to enable the celebration of ‘HOLI KA DAHAN’", read the circular.