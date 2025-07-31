Honour killing in TN: Deceased Dalit techie's father alleges police role in his son's murder

Chennai, July 31 The father of Kavin Selvaganesh, the 27-year-old Dalit software engineer brutally hacked to death in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli, has alleged that a local police officer played a direct role in the suspected honour killing.

He accused Palayamkottai Inspector Kasi Pandian of colluding with the main accused, Surjith, and facilitating the murder.

Speaking to reporters, Kavin's father claimed that the Inspector not only tipped off Surjith about his son's travel plans but also repeatedly threatened Kavin to end his relationship with Surjith's sister, who belongs to a an intermediary caste.

He also alleged that the Inspector convened a caste-based panchayat to pressurise Kavin to break off the relationship and even issued death threats over the phone.

"He is not a police officer; he is a gang leader," the grieving father said, demanding Kasi Pandian's immediate suspension.

He also alleged that the Inspector had close links with the accused's family, as both of Surjith's parents are police Sub-Inspectors, and all had worked in the same department.

According to him, the Inspector forced Surjith to surrender after the murder to contain the fallout.

This is not the first time the officer has faced such allegations -- in 2023, he was accused of involvement in a similar caste panchayat related to the murder of BJP functionary Jagan.

Police said that Surjith lured Kavin to his home on July 27 under the pretext of a discussion.

Trusting him, Kavin went along on a two-wheeler, but midway, Surjith allegedly attacked him with a sickle.

Despite attempting to flee, Kavin was overpowered and hacked to death.

Surjith has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

The victim's family has refused to accept his body from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital until Surjith's absconding mother, Krishnakumari, is arrested.

Surjith's father, who is also named in the FIR, has been taken into custody.

Amid growing outrage, the Tamil Nadu Police, on Wednesday, transferred the case to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department, for a detailed investigation.

Authorities have also booked Surjith under the stringent Goondas Act, citing his threat to public order.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and renewed calls for strong measures against caste-based honour killings in the state.

