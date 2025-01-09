Horrific crime in Meerut: Husband, wife, and three daughters brutally 'murdered'

Meerut, Jan 9 A horrifying incident has shaken Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, where five members of a single family - a husband, wife, and their three daughters - were brutally murdered.

The tragic event took place in Sohail Garden, located in the Lisari Gate police station area and the bodies of all five victims were discovered inside the house, with the scene appearing extremely gruesome.

The bodies of the husband, identified as Moin, and his wife, Asma, were found lying on the floor. Meanwhile, the bodies of their three young daughters were found hidden inside a bed. It appears that the perpetrators had tried to conceal the bodies of the children by hiding them in the bed, adding a layer of brutality to the crime.

As soon as the police were alerted, forensic teams and local law enforcement reached the scene to investigate. The police have cordoned off the house and are not allowing anyone to enter the premises, ensuring that no evidence is disturbed. The crime scene is under close examination, as investigators search for clues to understand the motive behind such a gruesome act.

The family’s tragic end has left the community in shock, with many struggling to comprehend how such a heinous crime could occur within a peaceful neighbourhood. Moin, the father, was reportedly a mason by profession. Authorities are working to piece together any possible leads, but as of now, the investigation is ongoing.

The brutal murders have sent shockwaves through Meerut, raising serious questions about safety and security in the area. The police have urged anyone with information to come forward to help with the investigation.

