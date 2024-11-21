Hosur Lawyer Attack: Advocate Attacked With Machete Outside Tamil Nadu Court Over Alleged Affair; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Advocate Kannan was first chased and then brutally attacked with a machete by a suspect identified as Anand Kumar near Hosur Court in Tamil Nadu over an alleged affair on Wednesday, November 20. A 30-year-old junior lawyer was stabbed in broad daylight by an advocate clerk when he stepped outside a court complex in Krishnagiri district.

According to the TOI report, an eye witness stated that 39-year-old attacker Kumar of Namalpettai and Kannan from Eri Street were leaving the court complex in an advocate's robe after attending the hearing.

Hosur Lawyer Attack Video Goes Viral

When Kannan was near the court's gate, Anand pulled out machete and brutally attacked him. Kannan attempted to flee but was overpowered by Anand, said police reported TOI. The accused repeatedly attacked Kannan with the sickle even after he collapsed on the ground outside the complex. Kannan suffered deep cuts on his head, neck, and shoulder.

Also Read | 2 killings in one day: TN lawyer hacked to death near court premises in Hosur.

Several people watched the brutal attacked while Kannan on the ground bleeding on the road, the attacker surrendered at the judicial magistrate complex. Other advocates rushed to Kannan and admitted him to a nearby private hospital in Hosur for the treatment of his grievous injuries.

Madras High Court Advocates Staged Protest Outside High Court

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court advocates staged a protest outside the High Court demanding justice for the junior advocate, Kannan, who was allegedly chased and attacked with a sickle yesterday outside the Hosur Court Complex in Krishnagiri district. pic.twitter.com/0eLPZmDcbY — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2024

An initial investigation revealed that Kannan had allegedly misbehaved with Anand Kumar's wife, who is also an advocate. The attack sparked tension in the locality, as members of the bar council jumped into a protest demanding protection for advocates.

The attack, which was caught on mobile cameras by bystanders, has gone viral on social media, inviting harsh criticisms from opposition parties on the alleged deterioration of law and order.