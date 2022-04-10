Hot day in Delhi again, slight respite from Tuesday

New Delhi, April 10 Amid the heat wave, the national capital sweltered on Sunday too with a maximum temperature of 41.8 degree Celsius being recorded at the Safdarjung monitoring station, while it was as high as 43.6 at Ayanagar.

The maximum temperature at other areas ranged from Lodhi Road's 42 degrees, Palam's 41.8, Ridge's 43, Jafarpur's 42.7, Mungeshpur' 43.4, Najafgarh's 43.5, Pitampura's 43.4 and Salwan Public School's 40.7 degree Celsius.

According to the IMD, heat wave spell is likely to continue over northwest India, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, during the next 5 days with slight reduction from Tuesday onwards.The maximum temperatures were above normal by 6-10 degree Celsius at most parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi and at many parts over west Rajasthan in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 241 for PM10 and 84 for PM2.5.

As PM10 went over 100, the department issued a health advisory which means that sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work. The PM2.5 level was under the 'poor' category.

