Hotel scammers get away with name-dropping, collusion with staff

By Shekhar Singh

The hospitality industry recently came in the headlines as some scammers who pretended to be 'guests', evaded massive payments to hotels through 'creative ways', very similar to pranks in movies.



In recent times, two alarming trends have emerged, highlighting the extent to which fraudsters are willing to go in order to deceive and swindle unsuspecting establishments.

One method involves impersonating officials, while the other is colluding with hotel staff to dodge their dues.

These fraudulent practices that leave its footprints on the tourism-associated industry affect businesses and careers of innocent employees.

Impersonating government officials or influential personalities is a tactic that fraudsters have been employing with increasing sophistication.

"By pretending to be representatives of high-ranking government agencies, law enforcement bodies, or even diplomats, these individuals gain access to upscale hotels and services under false pretenses. They exploit the trust placed in authorities to manipulate hotel staff and procure accommodation, meals, and other amenities without any intention of paying for them," said a senior police official.

The modus operandi of such impersonators often involves creating a sense of urgency or importance. They may claim to be conducting a high-level inspection, coordinating a diplomatic visit, or investigating a security threat.

By exploiting the chaotic nature of these situations, fraudsters exploit the pressure on hotel staff to accommodate their requests promptly, disregarding standard verification procedures.

"Hotel staff, generally aiming to provide exceptional customer service, can fall victim to these fraudulent tactics. The consequences of such impersonation can be severe, as hotels not only suffer financial losses but also face reputational damage when the truth is eventually uncovered," said Gaurav Saini, who runs a hotel in Gurugram Sector 14.

A Delhi Police official said that implementation of robust verification protocols when dealing with such people claiming to be officials or influential personalities is a must and this may include contacting relevant authorities or cross-checking identification documents.

In January this year, an FIR was registered on the complaint of Hotel Leela Palace situated in the Chanakyapuri area after a man impersonating as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government functionary stayed at the facility three months and later fled without settling his outstanding bill of more than Rs 23 lakhs.

The man named Mahamed Sharif was staying from August 1, 2022, and ran the hotel on November 20, 2022 without settling bills to the amount of Rs 23,46,413, as per hotel staff.

According to an FIR accessed by , the man checked into the hotel with a fake business card and had impersonated as an important functionary of the government of UAE office of Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Another distressing trend is the collusion between fraudsters and hotel employees. In this scheme, dishonest staff members actively aid and abet the fraudsters in avoiding payment for their stay or services. This collaboration can manifest in various ways, including forging bills, manipulating invoices, or deliberately misplacing records.

"Such collusion often requires a degree of premeditation, with fraudsters carefully selecting hotel staff who may be susceptible to bribery, coercion, or financial incentives. By cultivating relationships with these employees, fraudsters exploit their insider knowledge of hotel systems and processes to evade detection and financial accountability," said the cops.

"The impact of this collusion is two-fold. Not only do hotels lose substantial revenue, but the integrity of their operations is also compromised. Trust between management and employees can be eroded, and the reputation of the establishment may suffer as a result."

In May, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR based on a complaint lodged by the Roseate House, a five-star hotel in Delhi's Aerocity, that it incurred a loss of over Rs 50 lakh due to an alleged collusion between guests and certain staff members, who allowed the person to stay for nearly two years without making any payment.

