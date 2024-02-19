Housewives Work Can't be Measured In Money Says Supreme Court As it Overrules High Court

The Supreme Court made it clear that just because a woman is at home during the day doesn't mean she's not doing important work. They emphasized that the value of a housewife's work is no less than that of someone earning a salary in an office. The court acknowledged the difficulty in putting a monetary value on the contributions of a woman managing the household and stressed that her role is of high status.

These comments came during a hearing related to a motor accident claim from 17 years ago, where a woman lost her life in a road accident. The Supreme Court disagreed with the High Court's perspective, which considered the income of a housewife to be less than that of a daily wage laborer. The court firmly stated that the worth of a housewife's work should never be underestimated.

The court suggested that when it comes to cases like motor accident claims, the estimated income of housewives should be calculated based on their work, labor, and sacrifices. In this specific case, where the initial compensation ordered by the Tribunal was two and a half lakhs, the Supreme Court, upon appeal, increased it to six lakhs. They directed that the compensation be promptly paid to the families of the deceased within six weeks.

In emphasizing the significance of a housewife's role, the Supreme Court highlighted that her contribution to the family is just as crucial as someone earning a salary in an office. The court called for a fair assessment that recognizes the immeasurable value of a housewife's work in running and sustaining a household.