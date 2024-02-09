“How Can I Deny…”: RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary on Joining NDA

After the announcement of Bharat Ratna to his grandfather and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating a potential alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls. Commending the Central Government for bestowing the Bharat Ratna upon former PM Charan Singh, he emphasized that this decision reflects PM Modi's understanding of the nation's sentiment and character.

"What previous governments could not achieve until today has been accomplished by PM Modi's vision. I want to express my gratitude to PM Modi's government for empowering individuals who are not part of the mainstream. It is a significant and emotional moment for me. I want to thank the President, government, and PM Modi because this was part of his vision. Three awards have been bestowed, and the sentiments of the people are intertwined with this decision," he stated.

#WATCH | When asked if he is ready to join hands with BJP-NDA, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary says, "Koi kasar rehti hai? Aaj main kis muh se inkaar karoon aapke sawalon ko." pic.twitter.com/6dTo21wzk6 — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

When pressed about joining hands with the BJP for the Lok Sabha Polls, the RLD Chief responded, "Koi kasar rehti hai? Aaj main kis muh se inkaar karoon aapke sawalon ko." (Is there anything left? How can I deny this?) However, he kept the door open for further negotiation, remarking that discussing seats on a day like this would diminish its significance.

"Talking about seats or votes will diminish the importance of this day. When I am congratulating and PM Modi has made a decision that demonstrates his understanding of the nation's sentiments and character," he added.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav stated that he hadn't spoken to Jayant Chaudhary since the award was announced for Chaudhary Charan Singh. "There have been no talks here. Whatever it is, is being published in newspapers. I am getting all the information through you," Akhilesh remarked.

PM Modi announced on Friday that former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao would be conferred the Bharat Ratna. Additionally, MS Swaminathan, known as the father of the green revolution, will also be honored with the country's highest civilian award. In a post on X, PM Modi dedicated this honor to the former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's exceptional contributions to the country.

"It is the good fortune of our government that former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honored with Bharat Ratna. This honor is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country, even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation-building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency are inspiring to the entire nation," PM posted on X.