How can Sanjay Singh's wife vote from two Assembly seats: BJP

New Delhi, Dec 30 The BJP on Monday blasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh over his claims that the BJP is attempting to delete his wife, Anita Singh's, name from the voters' list, questioning why her name is registered in two Assembly constituencies.

During a press conference on Sunday, Singh, accompanied by his wife, had accused the BJP of targeting Purvanchali voters in Delhi by attempting to manipulate the voters' list.

He alleged that two applications were filed on December 25 and 26 to remove his wife's name from the voters' list of the New Delhi Assembly constituency, represented by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Singh had claimed the BJP is trying to suppress the voting rights of Purvanchalis -- people hailing from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, who form a significant vote bank in Delhi.

Kejriwal also joined the allegations, accusing the BJP of running 'Operation Lotus' since December 15 to delete votes in his New Delhi constituency. He cited a similar incident in the Shahdara constituency, where he alleged that the BJP sought the deletion of over 11,000 voters.

Responding to the allegations, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari dismissed Singh's claims, stating, "One person is entitled to only one vote nationwide. If someone creates bogus votes by registering in multiple places, it is a crime and must be investigated."

"The BJP firmly believes that illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas should not be allowed to vote. If someone enables their registration, those votes must be cancelled, and the responsible officers should be punished," he told IANS.

Tiwari accused Kejriwal of supporting illegal voters, saying, "Kejriwal wants infiltrators' votes. He rushed to the Election Commission as soon as their votes were cancelled."

He also challenged Singh to provide proof of any Purvanchali voter whose name the BJP sought to remove.

Referring to Anita Singh, Tiwari claimed her name is registered in the Sultanpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh as per Sanjay Singh's election affidavit.

He displayed a photograph showing Anita Singh with an inked finger after casting her vote in Delhi, suggesting possible electoral fraud.

"If this is true, it is a serious crime, and Sanjay Singh's Rajya Sabha membership should be revoked. Our legal team will file a complaint soon," he added.

BJP MP Ramveer Singh Bidhuri also questioned why Anita Singh's name is registered in two constituencies and called for appropriate action.

"If Sanjay Singh has an issue, he should file a complaint with the Election Commission. Why does he avoid doing this?" he asked.

Speaking to IANS, Bidhuri further alleged that the AAP had issued Aadhaar cards to illegal immigrants, enabling them to vote unlawfully.

"If the administration is cancelling such illegal votes, what is wrong with that? If the AAP thinks otherwise, they should formally complain, but they never do because they know they are in the wrong," Bidhuri claimed.

He concluded by asserting that the AAP is nervous about losing the upcoming Assembly elections and is resorting to these tactics to distract from its failures.

