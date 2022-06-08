How to apply for ration card online? check out process

Lockdown was imposed after covid pandemic outbreak. After that, under the government scheme, wheat and rice were given to the poor people of the country for free. Ration cards were required to get grain for free. Therefore, if you do not have a ration card, you should get it made. Today we are going to tell you a simple way to make ration card here. If you want to use it, you can apply for it directly at home.

If you live in Maharastra, you should visit http://mahafood.gov.in. The complete procedure to download the application form is provided below-

Step 1- Visit the official website of FCCPD, Maharashtra i.e. http://mahafood.gov.in.

Step 2- Click on the “Download” link given on the left side of the homepage.

Step 3- Click on “Form 1: Application for new ration card” link.

Step 4- Application form will appear.

Step 5- Citizens can check the application details.

Step 6- Citizens have to download and print it

Step 7- Now, they have to fill the application forms with all the correct details.

Step 8- Candidates have to attach all the important documents with the application form.

Step 9- Lastly, they have to physically submit the application form to the concerned department.