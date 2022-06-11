Howrah clashes: West Bengal Governor expresses concerns over worsening law and order situation in West Bengal

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday expressed concerns over the worsening law and order situation in the state, days after protests erupted in parts of West Bengal over remarks by BJP leaders against religious minorities.

In a tweet today, Dhankar wrote, "Since June 09 in particular there has been awful administration failure that took no preventive and precautionary measures. Lawbreakers were allowed to have free for all. Only prompt exemplary action can be deterrent. Over a month, the situation has been a cause of concern."

Protests erupted in several states across the country over remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on the Prophet Muhammad. Demonstrations were carried out in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand and West Bengal after Friday prayers. The protestors carried placards demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest. Incidents of stone-pelting were reported in several states as protestors clashed with police.

The Bengal BJP unit today submitted a memorandum to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar seeking the deployment of paramilitary forces in the state over the violent protests in Howrah and Murshidabad.

For the second day, protests in Murshidabad took a violent turn with protesters hurling bricks at cops when they tried to disperse the crowd near NH-34. The West Bengal police resorted to lathi-charge and firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Few cops were injured in the stone-pelting.

Notably, a controversy erupted over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries have also lodged their protest. However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Muhammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comment.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor