Howrah Train Derailment: 3 Coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Express Derails Near Nalpur Station (Watch Video)

Three coaches of the 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar SF Express train, including one parcel van and two coaches, derailed near Nalpur Station of the South Eastern Railway division on Saturday morning, November 9. No casualties have been reported so far, according to South Eastern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO).

"A total of 3 coaches of the 22850 Secundrabad Shalimar SF Express have derailed, including one parcel van and 2 coaches," CPRO South-Eastern Railway said. Further information is awaited.

Visuals from the Derailment Site

VIDEO | West Bengal: Few coaches of 22850 Secundrabad-Shalimar Express derail in Howrah. More details awaited.



South-Eastern Railway CPRO Om Prakash Charan said the accident took place at 5.30 am on Saturday, November 9, Secunderabad Shalimar Weekly Express Train derailed while going from middle line to down line. "One parcel van and two passenger coaches have derailed. No major injury or casualty has been reported. 10 buses have been arranged for passengers for their onward journey," said CPRO.

South Eastern Railway Issued Help Desk Numbers

Help Desk numbers in connection with derailment at Nalpur

HOWRAH-75950 74714 — South Eastern Railway (@serailwaykol) November 9, 2024

Help Desk numbers in connection with derailment at Nalpur ======== SHALIMAR - 62955 31471 45834 (Railway) SANTRAGACHI- 98312 43655 89102 61621 KHARAGPUR 63764 ( Railway ) P/T. 032229-3764 HOWRAH-75950 74714.

"Everyone is safe. Locals came and helped the people. Train movement has been stopped. Restoration work is going on", said a local.