HP: Snow clearance work underway in Lahaul-Spiti, IMD issues yellow warning for next 2 days

Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 18 : Border Roads Organization (BRO) carried out snow-clearing operations at the National Highway in Lahaul-Spiti on Thursday morning after higher reaches of the Lahaul-Spiti received fresh snowfall last night.

The roads were blocked after the higher reaches of the Lahaul-Spiti received fresh snowfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms along with lightning at isolated places across Himachal Pradesh.

The state is likely to witness light-intensity spells of rain coupled with thunderstorms from Wednesday and continue till Saturday, the weather department said.

"Light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning likely to occur at isolated places in the state for the next three days," IMD said.

