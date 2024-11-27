HSBC Bank in Bengaluru Receives Bomb Threat on Mail, Area Cordoned Off

A bomb threat mail was received by HSBC Bank at Trinity Circle in Bengaluru on 27 November, said police. Following the threat, officers from the Halasuru police station immediately reached the spot and did a check. The DCP East division, Bengaluru, mentioned that they found nothing suspicious and it was declared a hoax bomb threat.

Meanwhile the police have registered a case against the unknown sender of the email and initiated an investigation.

Meanwhile, earlier, three leading engineering colleges in Bengaluru—Bangalore Institute of Technology, BMS College of Engineering, and MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology—received bomb threat emails triggering panic across their campuses. Acting swiftly after being alerted by the college authorities, Bengaluru city police launched an investigation and confirmed the threats were hoaxes. As a precaution, the colleges evacuated students and staff while bomb disposal teams conducted thorough searches to ensure the safety of the premises.

