Huge build-up of farmers on Haryana borders ahead of march to Delhi

Chandigarh, Feb 21 A huge build-up of farmers from Punjab and Haryana continued on borders of Haryana on Wednesday as they are ready to head to the national capital to lodge their protest over demands comprising the law guaranteeing the minimum support price (MSP) of crops as they rejected the government proposal.

To prevent untoward incidents of clash between the protesters and the security personnel, both states have banned JCBs, poclains, tippers or other heavy earthmoving equipment to reach the interstate border areas.

Several tractors shielded with iron sheets were deputed by the protesters at the Punjab-Haryana's Shambhu border in Patiala district to break Haryana Police concrete barricades.

In a setback, farm union leaders on Monday rejected the Centre's proposal of buying pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers' interest.

The announcement was made by farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal after holding a meeting.

A panel of three Union ministers -- Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda and Nityanand Rai -- on Sunday gave a proposal to the farmers during the fourth round of talks in Chandigarh.

Appealing for holding talks further to resolve the issue amicably, an optimistic Munda said, "We want to do good, and several opinions can be given for doing so, as we always welcome good opinions... But to find a way on how that opinion will be fruitful, the only way is conversation. Through conversation, a solution will surely come out."

Just ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, farmer leader Pandher said, "We request the Prime Minister to come forward and put an end to this protest by announcing a law on the MSP guarantee for the farmers."

He said they would proceed with their 'Delhi Chalo' march peacefully. "The government will be responsible (if there is any violence)."

Appealing the youth not to lose control, another farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said, "Our intention is not to create any chaos... We have made a programme to reach Delhi since November 7. If the government says that they didn't get enough time, this means the government is trying to neglect us.

"This is not right that such huge barricades are placed to stop us. We want to go to Delhi peacefully. The government should remove the barricades and let us come in. Otherwise, they should fulfil our demands. We are peaceful."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor