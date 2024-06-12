Huge public turnout at Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in

Vijayawada, June 12 Lakhs of people from various parts of Andhra Pradesh have descended here to attend the swearing-in of Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his Council of Ministers.

Leaders, workers and supporters of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners have gathered at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport here since early morning.

The huge turnout led to massive traffic jams on the Vijayawada-Gannavaram highway. All the internal roads connecting to the highway were flooded with hundreds of buses, cars and other vehicles.

About five kilometres long traffic jam was witnessed on the highway. Many people, caught in traffic jams, were seen alighting from their vehicles and heading towards the venue on foot.

Cultural programmes began in the morning to entertain the audience, who had started arriving in the early hours of the day.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Chandrababu Naidu at 11.27 a.m.

Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh are among 24 ministers who will take the oath. Three MLAs from Jana Sena have found a place in the Cabinet. A BJP MLA will also be inducted as minister.

A thick security blanket has been thrown around the venue as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several central ministers, leaders of NDA partners, chief ministers of some states and top actors like Rajini Kanth, K. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

About 10,000 police personnel were deployed as part of the security arrangements.

Authorities have made arrangements for parking of vehicles at five places on a total area of 56 acres.

A total of 36 galleries have been created to avoid any stampede. Three of these galleries were for VVIPs.

LED screens were installed in the galleries to enable the audience to watch the proceedings.

