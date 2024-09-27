Human bonding help rebuild calamity-hit tourism destinations: Buyers at Kerala Travel Mart

Kochi, Sep 27 The 12th edition of Kerala Tourism’s flagship event Kerala Travel Mart on Friday saw several foreign buyers expressing hope that with a marketing strategy aligned with a sensitive approach, human connection, and financial support can help tourism destinations hit by natural disasters to bounce back.

The four-day KTM was launched here on Thursday.

Referring to the recent devastating landslide in Wayanad, Sofia Calvin, who represents Storied Travel, U.S., said moral and financial support to the affected place is vital because when the locals see people coming back again, they will feel good about their place.

“You have to come up with a sensitive approach and help them rebuild as travellers bring money to that area. If we go and visit the place and leave money in hotels and local community, then it will tremendously help rebuild the area,” she noted during her maiden visit to Asia’s biggest tourism sector event that attracts stakeholders from around the world.

While conceding that post-disaster, things will be delayed for a while because people don’t want to be insensitive to such calamities, Calvin said, “As a travel advisor, I would convey that it’s our onus to back up their efforts to rebound and push tourism to that area.”

Her company focuses on FIT (Free and Independent Traveller) and wellness travel in Kerala where she finds abundant nature and a peaceful milieu. Through KTM, she explores the Indian market and, in Kerala, she is looking for partners who can do Ayurveda retreats.

According to her, KTM offers a plethora of distinct suppliers as well as opportunities.

Hazel Tshosa, Global Sales & Marketing Director, Reeca Travel, Botswana, said natural disasters can’t really hamper the tourism potential of a place.

“Media has a key role in allaying the fears of tourists and promotion of the place, besides keeping up with the progress of rehabilitation,” she emphasised.

She revealed that the tourism concept in Botswana is based on the norm of ‘low volume and higher quality’. “We don’t do over-tourism and we always keep only a few people in eco-sensitive areas. Our country emphasises the protection of the ecosystem, so we don’t have overcrowding on such terrains,” said Tshosa.

As a newbie in KTM, Tshosa plans to expand her company’s health and wellness packages.

“Traditional systems like Ayurveda align with packages that we want to develop. In African communities, we have lost touch with traditions and don’t know how to deal with curing different ailments because we are more leaning towards Western medicines, which have a lot of side effects,” she added.

Ralica Angelova, Tour Operator, Hermes Holidays in Bulgaria, said new promotion strategies are required for reviving tourism activities in disaster-ravaged areas. She also expressed her willingness to visit Wayanad on her next trip to Kerala.

At KTM, Angelova is looking for all kinds of products and programmes for her country’s tourism market.

Denise Bent, Travel Agent of Fabulicious Travels, UK, heard about Kerala at the World Travel Market London 2023 where she got a good snapshot of the state’s tourism potential.

Bent is planning to visit landslide-hit Wayanad and intends to include the hilly terrain in her company’s tour packages.

Elliot Hawthorn, Travel Agent, Destinology, UK, said there’s little apprehension among tourists after hearing about the landslide in Wayanad. He reckons that it’s difficult for any part of the world to recoup things but such calamities in great destinations won’t deter people from visiting there again.

During his visit to KTM, Hawthorn is looking for luxury tours in Kerala which offer exciting experiences.

