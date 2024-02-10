Human Rights Commission raids B'luru police station against illegal detention

Bengaluru, Feb 10 Members of the Karnataka Human Rights Commission raided the Amruthahalli police station on Saturday after a family of an accused filed a complaint that the accused has been illegally detained for over 10 days in a theft case.

The raid was led by the Commission’s Deputy SP Sudheer Hegde on early Saturday morning. The investigators found that Yasin Mehboob Khan from Mumbai was unlawfully detained in the police station.

Sources said that Yasin had been held in illegal detention since February 1. A theft case was filed against Yasin in 2023, and he had gone into hiding after the police complaint.

The court issued a warrant for his arrest, and the Amruthahalli police apprehended him in Mumbai.

However, the police allegedly did not inform the family of the accused about the arrest and failed to document it properly.

Additionally, police also did not present the accused before the court. Following these developments, the family approached the Karnataka Human Rights Commission.

Commission officers are currently questioning the police inspector and police staff regarding the case.

The investigators will ensure that the accused is produced before the court.

Sources said that the accused, under illegal detention, had managed to convey a message through an advocate to his family about his situation.

