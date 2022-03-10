Humbly accept the people’s verdict, Rahul Gandhi accepts defeat after Assembly elections

After the party's poor performance in assembly elections in five states, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said it humbly accepts the people's mandate. Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers tweeted the veteran Congress leader.

Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate.



My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication.



We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 10, 2022

Congress has suffered humiliating defeats in all the five states namely Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur. While the party witnessed a bitter defeat in Uttar Pradesh, it was completely wiped out from Punjab, the state where it had been ruling for the past five years. Ahead of the election results in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, Rahul Gandhi shared a hearty picture on his social media account where he can be seen enjoying a tall glass of falooda. “Many flavours of Wayanad!” He captioned the post.