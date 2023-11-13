'Humiliated' Manjhi to hold silent protest against Nitish on Tuesday

Patna, Nov 13 After Nitish Kumar reportedly humiliated Jitan Ram Manjhi and made sexist remarks during the winter session of Bihar Assembly, the latter has decided to hold a silent protest against the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

Manjhi, the chief of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), said that he along with several other leaders will assemble at Ambedkar's statue in the Patna High Court premises at 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday and protest against Nitish Kumar.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting him at after Nitish Kumar reportedly humiliated him and the entire Dalit and Mahadalit community.

“The entire Dalit community is facing humiliation after what happened in the Assembly. Nitish Kumar did not spare even the women. On the other hand, Narendra Modi gave respect to the Dalit community and women during his rally in Telangana. The Priume Minister stands with the Dalit community and I am thankful for that,” Manjhi said.

“Nitish Kumar had also humiliated Dalit leader (late) Ram Vilash Paswan during his lifetime and now he has humiliated me in the same way,” Manjhi said.

Last Thursday, Nitish Kumar had launched a no-holds barred attack on his predecessor Manjhi inside the Assembly, saying that the latter became the Chief Minister "due to my mistake and foolishness".

Nitish Kumar also used some rough language, saying he was doing so to expose Manjhi.

He said that Manjhi does not have any sense and even his family members considered him "senseless" and "useless".

"He (Manjhi) does not have any idea of how he became the Chief Minister. It was my mistake that I made that man the Chief Minister. He does not have any sense. He just speaks unnecessarily here and there. His statements have no value.

"In August 2022, I separated from the NDA and formed the government with six parties. He ran away from the NDA and joined us. I asked him to stay there, but he came with us. We deliberately threw him out from the government," Nitish Kumar had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor