Husband accuses wife of acting in porn movies, seeks Amit Shah's help

A young man living in Madhavganj area of ​​Gwalior has accused some people of pushing his wife in a sex racket. The young man has also shared screen shots of his wife's porn videos to the police. The youth says that he has sent this complaint from the local police station in-charge to the DGP and from the local minister to the home minister of the country, but so far no action has been taken against the accused involved in the porn movie scam. The young man gave evidence to the police that his wife had sex racket. In fact, the young man who reached the SP with a complaint has given an application to the police in which he told that his wife worked as a sweeper.

He added people took advantage of her poor financial condition and tempted her to join the sex racket which she agreed upon. The young man alleged that these people who run sex rackets also make porn movies. This was revealed when the young man watched his wife's offensive videos with other young men on his wife's mobile. After which the young man asked his wife about all these videos, then the wife got into a fight and left him. The youth alleged that people from the nearby area and cyber police were also involved in the sex racket and porn movie scam. That is why no action is being taken against these people. After receiving the complaint of the case, ASP Rajesh Dandotia said that the matter will be investigated by the cyber cell. If the complaint is justified, action will be taken against the culprits.