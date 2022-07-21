Husband kills wife and her sister-in-law

A husband killed his wife with a sharp weapon in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad. The accused also killed his sister-in-law who came to save her wife. This case is from Nainavali village of Thane Ekka area of ​​Firozabad district. Ashu Balmiki, the husband of 23-year-old Shivani, who lives here, stabbed her to death with a sharp weapon. Along with Shivani, Sunita who came to save her also lost her life. Accused Ashu Balmiki lives in Avgarh Police Station area of ​​Eta, he was not living with his wife. Ashu's wife Shivani had come to her brother's house in Nainawali village of Firozabad. Shivani's sister-in-law gave birth here on July 20. Ashu again came to pick his wife from her brother's place, but the quarrel between husband and wife escalated to such an extent that Ashu killed his wife with a sharp weapon. Ashu also killed Sunita who came to save her.

Late on Wednesday night, the SSP reached the spot to investigate the murder. where he found blood-stained clothes and blood-stained slippers. The weapon used for the murder has also been found. At present the killer Ashu and his father Chandra Prakash have been arrested from Avagarh. They are being interrogated.