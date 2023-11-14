Husband stabs wife after minor dispute in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 14 A husband allegedly stabbed his wife over a minor dispute on Diwali in Om Nagar area in Gurugram, police said.

The victim, Rukmani, was rushed to a general hospital in Gurugram from where she was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital in critical condition.

According to a complaint filed by the couple's landlord Sumitra, the incident happened around 9 pm on November 12, when the victim's son informed her that his father Arvind Prasad had beaten up his mother.

When I went to Rukmani's house with her son, I saw that she was bleeding from her throat. Arvind had run away from the spot and we immediately rushed Rukmani to a civil hospital and later she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital in critical condition, the complainant told the police.

Based on a complaint an FIR was filed against the accused husband under relevant of the IPC at Shivaji Nagar police station, police said.

"Initial probe suggested that some dispute between the couple led to the incident. The injured woman is undergoing in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. We are searching for the absconding accused", Inspector Krishan Kunar, station house officer of SHO Shivaji Nagar police station said.

