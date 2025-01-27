Hussain Sagar Lake Boat Fire: 1 Injured During Fireworks at Bharat Mata Maha Arti in Telangana (Watch Video)

A man was injured when a boat caught fire in Hussain Sagar Lake, Telangana on Sunday night during fireworks at the ‘Bharat Mata Maha Arti’ event. The incident occurred shortly after Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma had departed the venue.

According to the police, the fire occurred when firecrackers were being set off from the boat in the lake following the ‘Bharat Mata Maha Arti’ programme. One of the rockets reportedly struck a stash of crackers on the boat, triggering the fire.

The police confirmed that a man was rushed to the hospital with minor burn injuries. The event, organized by the Bharat Mata Foundation to mark Republic Day, was attended by BJP MPs Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Eatala Rajendar, M Raghunandan Rao, renowned music director of ‘RRR’ fame M M Keeravani, and other dignitaries.

