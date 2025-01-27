Pune Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Near Shivar Chowk in Pimpri-Chinchwad

A huge fire broke out near Shivar Chowk in the Pimple Saudagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in the early hours of Monday, January 27. According to the information, the blaze erupted at around 2 am caused significant panic in the area.

The blaze engulfed Pradeep Sweet's building due to a short circuit. After receiving the information, fire brigades rushed to the spot, and local police were also deployed for rescue operations in the area. Firefighters manage to control the raging fire and prevent other structures.

Also Read | Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out in Electrical Duct of 15-Storey Building in Kurla.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the fire